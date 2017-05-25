Romanian Senate president wants new Authority for Interceptions
Romanian Senate president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said yesterday that he would submit again the draft project on establishing the Independent Authority for Intercepting Communications. The Senate president explained that interceptions should be taken out from the intelligence services' area.
