Romanian Senate passes pardon law unmodified
The pardon law will reach the Chamber of Deputies today, after the Senate passed the draft law submitted by the Government with no changes. The pardon law has stirred a lot of controversies after the Senate's Legal Committee wanted to bring some important amendments to the initial form the Government had submitted in early-February by former justice minister Florin Iordache.
