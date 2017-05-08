Romanian researcher presents 3D print...

Romanian researcher presents 3D printed plane engine prototype

11 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romanian Valentin Stamate, a researcher at the Transilvania University in Brasov, presented a 3D printed two-stroke airplane engine prototype. It cost some EUR 20,000 to manufacture and the expense was undertaken by the Brasov university, Mediafax reported.

Chicago, IL

