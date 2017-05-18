Romanian rapper sentenced to two year...

Romanian rapper sentenced to two years of probation in drug trafficking case

Romanian rapper Cheloo , a member of Parazitii - one of the oldest and most well known rap and hip hop groups in Romania, was sentenced to two years of probation in a case of drug trafficking in which the artist admitted to the facts. Prahova Court also ruled a four-year period of observation and a penalty equivalent to 180 days of community work or the payment in money, reports local News.ro.

Chicago, IL

