Romanian rapper sentenced to two years of probation in drug trafficking case

Romanian rapper Cheloo , a member of Parazitii - one of the oldest and most well known rap and hip hop groups in Romania, was sentenced to two years of probation in a case of drug trafficking in which the artist admitted to the facts. Prahova Court also ruled a four-year period of observation and a penalty equivalent to 180 days of community work or the payment in money, reports local News.ro.

