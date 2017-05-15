Romanian parliament to initiate 36th Israel Allies Caucus
The Israeli delegation from the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Israel Allies Foundation and the World Jewish Congress will meet with high-ranking Romanian politicians. Romania will become the 36th country in the world to have a pro-Israel caucus on Wednesday, in a ceremony attended by Romanian and Israeli members of parliament and local Jewish and Christian leaders at the Romanian parliament in Bucharest.
