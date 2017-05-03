Romanian Parliament may pardon briber...

Romanian Parliament may pardon bribery and influence peddling, stirs protests

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The Senate's Legal Committee adopted yesterday several amendments that grant pardon to detainees sentenced for bribery and influence peddling if they pay the damages they had caused. Former president Traian Basescu, who is now a senator, Social-Democrat MP Serban Nicolae and Social-Democrat senator Liviu Brailoiu proposed the amendments to the pardon law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC