Romanian Parliament greenlights committee to investigate 2009 elections
Romania's Parliament approved yesterday with a large majority of votes the proposal to set up a special inquiry committee that will investigate how the 2009 presidential elections were organized and held. The committee is made of 15 members and will be headed by Mihai Fifor from the Social Democratic Party .
