Romanian Parliament buys EUR 1 mln worth of cars for NATO assembly
Romania's Chamber of Deputies launched an open tender to buy cars for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held in Bucharest in October this year, reports local News.ro . The contract has an estimated value of over EUR 1 million and targets the purchase of 25 limousines.
