Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air among fastest growing in Europe

The total seat number of Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air is expected to grow by 64% year-on-year in the summer of 2017 schedule, according to data from air travel intelligence company OAG, quoted by the Center for Aviation CAPA . This is the fastest increase among the top 30 European airline groups by seats.

Chicago, IL

