Romanian Kitsch Museum opens in Bucharest

A museum showcasing Romanian kitsch items, ranging from a life-size Dracula to communist-era glass fish, opened in the country's capital on Friday. The 215 exhibits also include a flat-screen television with flickering flames imitating an open fireplace, a cushion that looks like a one-euro coin, neon-lit Christian crosses, and a reclining naked man whose body is covered with 50 lei notes .

Chicago, IL

