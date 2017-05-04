Romanian Kitsch Museum opens in Bucharest

A museum showcasing Romanian kitsch items, ranging from a life-size Dracula to communist-era glass fish, opened in the country's capital on Friday. The 215 exhibits also include a flat-screen television with flickering flames imitating an open fireplace, a cushion that looks like a one-euro coin, neon-lit Christian crosses, and a reclining naked man whose body is covered with 50 lei notes .

