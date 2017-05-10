Romanian investor detained in Belgrad...

Romanian investor detained in Belgrade wants to stand trial by video conference

The lawyers of Sebastian Ghita, the Romanian businessman currently detained in Belgrade, said their client would like to sit the trials in the five criminal cases he is the subject of in local courts using videoconferencing, Agerpres reported. Ghita, a former MP, is detained in Belgrade, where he was caught after disappearing in December of last year .

