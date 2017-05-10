Romanian gas producer Romgaz develops...

Romanian gas producer Romgaz develops largest onshore gas field discovered in 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romanian gas producer Romgaz presented on Friday the largest onshore gas field discovered in the last 30 years by the Romanian state. The gas field, located in Caragele, Buzau county, is estimated at about 25- 27 billion cubic meters of gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) Sun Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) Sun Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC