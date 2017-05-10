Romanian gas producer Romgaz develops largest onshore gas field discovered in 30 years
Romanian gas producer Romgaz presented on Friday the largest onshore gas field discovered in the last 30 years by the Romanian state. The gas field, located in Caragele, Buzau county, is estimated at about 25- 27 billion cubic meters of gas.
