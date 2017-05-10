Romanian film review - Crossing borde...

Romanian film review - Crossing borders: European Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The 21st edition of the European Film Festival has just ended in Bucharest and is hitting the road to IaETMi, Gura Humorului, TA rgu MureETM, and TimiETMoara. With a new artistic director and a more focused motto, stressing the artists' role in shaping public opinion and mirroring society, the line-up is as solid as expected, while the side events are dedicated to acutely relevant issues, such as human trafficking .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC