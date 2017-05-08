Romanian Comedy Festival kicks off in Bucharest at the end of May
The theater company Star Theater Beijing and American writer - performer Thaddeus Phillips are the special guests of this year's edition of Romanian Comedy Festival - FestCO 2017, which will take place in several locations in Bucharest from May 27 to June 4. The event's program will include theater performances, workshops, concerts, street shows, movie screenings, book launches, and exhibitions. The official opening is scheduled for May 27, 18:30, at the Comedy Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC