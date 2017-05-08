Romanian Comedy Festival kicks off in Bucharest at the end of May

The theater company Star Theater Beijing and American writer - performer Thaddeus Phillips are the special guests of this year's edition of Romanian Comedy Festival - FestCO 2017, which will take place in several locations in Bucharest from May 27 to June 4. The event's program will include theater performances, workshops, concerts, street shows, movie screenings, book launches, and exhibitions. The official opening is scheduled for May 27, 18:30, at the Comedy Theater.

