Romanian climbs Everest without extra oxygen or Sherpa support

Horia Colibasanu , one of Romania's top mountain climbers, has achieved a great performance on Tuesday morning , as he reached the highest point on Earth, the peak of Mount Everest , without supplementary oxygen or Sherpa support. The summit push lasted 12 hours but it was worth it, especially as this expedition is a first for Romania and an outstanding sporting performance at international level.

