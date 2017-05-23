Romanian brigade joins German army
Germany has managed to take a radical step this year towards a European army without raising much political interest after announcing an integration of the armed forces with the Czech Republic and Romania, according to the magazine Foreign Policy. The Romanian army will not fully join the German army Bundeswehr, and the same applies to the armed forces of the Czech Republic.
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
