Romanian brigade joins German army

15 hrs ago

Germany has managed to take a radical step this year towards a European army without raising much political interest after announcing an integration of the armed forces with the Czech Republic and Romania, according to the magazine Foreign Policy. The Romanian army will not fully join the German army Bundeswehr, and the same applies to the armed forces of the Czech Republic.

