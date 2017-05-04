Romania to participate in ITB Shangha...

Romania to participate in ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, from May 10 to 12

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania will participate in the first edition of the ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, from May 10 to 12, the event being exclusively dedicated to the business segment of the tourism industry, announced on Friday, the Tourism Ministry, in a press release. According to the source, over 600 top "hosted buyers" from China have confirmed their participation in the event and will hold pre-scheduled meetings with participants from different countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC