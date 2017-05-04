Romania to participate in ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, from May 10 to 12
Romania will participate in the first edition of the ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, from May 10 to 12, the event being exclusively dedicated to the business segment of the tourism industry, announced on Friday, the Tourism Ministry, in a press release. According to the source, over 600 top "hosted buyers" from China have confirmed their participation in the event and will hold pre-scheduled meetings with participants from different countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC