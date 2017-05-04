Romania to participate in ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, from May 10 to 12

Romania will participate in the first edition of the ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, from May 10 to 12, the event being exclusively dedicated to the business segment of the tourism industry, announced on Friday, the Tourism Ministry, in a press release. According to the source, over 600 top "hosted buyers" from China have confirmed their participation in the event and will hold pre-scheduled meetings with participants from different countries.

