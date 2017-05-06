Romania to attend in ITB Shanghai to ...

Romania to attend in ITB Shanghai to attract Chinese tourists: ministry

Romania values the Chinese tourism outbound source market and will participate in the ITB Shanghai International Tourism Fair, the Romanian Tourism Ministry said Friday in a statement. Romania will be present at the 3-day event in Shanghai with an 18-square-meter stand, within the European Union pavilion, according to the ministry.

Chicago, IL

