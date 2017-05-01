Romania: thieves break into castle, s...

Romania: thieves break into castle, steal $40,000

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Police say burglars smashed a window of one of Romania's most spectacular castles and stole about $40,000 from the ticket office. A spokesman for Hunedoara police, Bogdan Nitu, told The Associated Press that a guard discovered the theft at the Corvin Castle in Transylvania early Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

