Romania records over 170 measles case...

Romania records over 170 measles cases, one death, in last week

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

More than 170 measles cases have been reported in the last week in Romania, one of them leading to the death of the infected patient. The total number of measles cases in Romania has reached 5,290 and the death toll has gone up to 24 since the outbreak of the epidemic, in September 2016, according to information provided by the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC