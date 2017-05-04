Romania records over 170 measles cases, one death, in last week

More than 170 measles cases have been reported in the last week in Romania, one of them leading to the death of the infected patient. The total number of measles cases in Romania has reached 5,290 and the death toll has gone up to 24 since the outbreak of the epidemic, in September 2016, according to information provided by the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.