Romania pledges to apply anti-Semitis...

Romania pledges to apply anti-Semitism working definition

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania is pledging to apply the anti-Semitism working definition that the member states of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance adopted by consensus at a plenary session hosted by Bucharest City in 2016 under the Romanian IHRA chairmanship, according to a governmental memorandum adopted on Thursday. "For the application of this working definition, the Justice Ministry and the Interior Ministry will start off consultations with the law enforcement bodies to identify adequate measures for the use of this instrument, including in professional training programmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC