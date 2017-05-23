Romania: daughter, aide of ex-president to stand trial
Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors say the daughter of former President Traian Basescu and his closest aide are among those standing trial on bribery and other corruption-related charges connected to his presidential campaign. Basescu aide ex-Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, daughter Ioana Basescu and journalist Dan Andronic were notified Wednesday they would be sent to trial over the 2009 campaign.
