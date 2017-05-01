Romania celebrates 100 years of diplo...

Romania celebrates 100 years of diplomatic relationship with Denmark

Denmark is a close partner to Romania and has been an important supporter of the reform processes and Euro-Atlantic integration process of our country, says the Foreign Affairs Ministry in a release that hails the anniversary on 1 May 2017, of 100 years since the two countries, Romania and Denmark, have established legacy-level diplomatic relationship. "Romania and Denmark are currently partners in the EU and NATO allies, by promoting the same set of values and sharing the same objectives: to ensure international security and stability, the economic progress and prosperity, and to promote the observance of democracy and human rights," says the release.

