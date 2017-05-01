Romania celebrates 100 years of diplomatic relationship with Denmark

Denmark is a close partner to Romania and has been an important supporter of the reform processes and Euro-Atlantic integration process of our country, says the Foreign Affairs Ministry in a release that hails the anniversary on 1 May 2017, of 100 years since the two countries, Romania and Denmark, have established legacy-level diplomatic relationship. "Romania and Denmark are currently partners in the EU and NATO allies, by promoting the same set of values and sharing the same objectives: to ensure international security and stability, the economic progress and prosperity, and to promote the observance of democracy and human rights," says the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.