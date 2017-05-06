Roma say they're being barred from fl...

Roma say they're being barred from flights to Canada

18 hrs ago

The federal government denies it's behind the problems faced by Roma travellers, saying it's up to airlines to decide who boards flights to Canada. Gina Csanyi-Robah, of the Canadian Romani Alliance, says stopping travellers from boarding flights from overseas is a "big way to stop refugees from coming" to Canada.

Chicago, IL

