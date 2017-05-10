Research Min Valeca meets Ambassador Klemm to discuss intensifying US-Romania scientific cooperation
Romania's Minister of Research and Innovation Serban Valeca on Monday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm to discuss opportunities to intensify scientific cooperation between Romania and the US. The Research Ministry says in a press statement that Valeca highlighted three big European infrastructure projects involving Romania - the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics , DANUBIUS-RI and ALFRED.
