Report: Only 40% of Romania's railway is connected to the power grid

Only 40% of Romania's railway is connected to the power grid, impacting the optimal operation of the train transport system and preventing an increase in the number of passengers, according to an analysis of the National Railway Supervision Council within the Competition Council, quoted by News.ro .

