Prince Charles to receive honorific t...

Prince Charles to receive honorific title from Romanian university

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Prince Charles of Wales , the heir to the British throne, will receive on Monday, May 29, the Doctor Honoris Causa title from the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. The honorific title will be awarded during a "small ceremony," to which only a few journalists will have access, according to a statement from the university, cited by local News.ro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC