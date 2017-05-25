Prince Charles to receive honorific title from Romanian university

Prince Charles of Wales , the heir to the British throne, will receive on Monday, May 29, the Doctor Honoris Causa title from the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. The honorific title will be awarded during a "small ceremony," to which only a few journalists will have access, according to a statement from the university, cited by local News.ro.

