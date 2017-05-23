President Iohannis to highlight in NATO Summit that Romania is...
President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Thursday the meeting of NATO heads of state and government in Brussels, context in which he will point out, among others, that Romania is a predictable, serious and responsible ally and will endorse the enhancement of the Alliance's role in fighting terrorism. The head of state will have, on the sidelines of the meeting in Brussels, a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, whom he will discuss with about the strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership and joint action within the NATO and in the region.
