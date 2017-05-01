President Iohannis: Gov't must put a headquarter at the disposal of ...
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Brussels that the Government must quickly take care of respecting the logistic criteria in order to allow European Medicines Agency to move from London to Bucharest, otherwise the chances for this thing to happen will be very small. President Klaus Iohannis announced that the members of the European Council decided that the criteria on which European agencies currently located in London will be relocated, will be established in June, and the final decisions will be taken this autumn.
