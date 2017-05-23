Premier Grindeanu: Romania's goal-ene...

Premier Grindeanu: Romania's goal-energy independence,...

Energy independence is Romania's goal, and investments in the southeastern Cernavoda Units 3 and 4 will kick off as soon as possible, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, at south Mioveni, Arges County, during a visit he paid at Pitesti Nuclear Research Institute . "The government I run will grant support to all technologies producers of sustainable electric power.

Chicago, IL

