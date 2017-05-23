Pope Francis visits Orthodox Romanian...

Pope Francis visits Orthodox Romanian family

Pope Francis paid a surprise visit to several families living in two social buildings in Ostia, Italy, including a family of Orthodox Romanians, according to Il Messaggero, reports local News.ro . He just rang the doorbells, waiting for the people to open the doors.

