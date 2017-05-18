Pitesti will host the "Automobile" economic mission
Being deemed as one of the most important chamber institutions in Romania, the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to be the promoter of many events in order to develop the economic relationships between Romania and other countries around the world. An example is the facilitation of the presence of the businessmen who are interested in the "Automobile" economic mission that will be held at the end of this month in Pitesti, which is considered to be an opportunity to meet French and German companies.
