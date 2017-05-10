Parliament approves establishment of NATO Counter-intelligence Detachment on Romanian territory

Parliament's plenary sitting on Tuesday unanimously approved the request of President Klaus Iohannis for the establishment on Romania's territory, of NATO's Bucharest Counter-intelligence Detachment. "The Detachment's establishment and its deployment to our country's territory are part of the allied effort to implement in this area measures to increase the capacity to respond to the challenges of the international security environment and constitute an obligation of the Allied Command," reads the joint admission report in response to the Head of the State's letter.

