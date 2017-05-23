Parliament appoints Eugen Nicolaescu as BNR Vice Governor, Daniel Barbu as AEP President

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a plenary meeting voting decided to appoint Liberal Eugen Nicolaescu as National Bank of Romania Vice Governor and member in the BNR Board. Eugen Nicolaescu, a National Liberal Party representing Bucharest, will take over the position of Bogdan Olteanu who resigned as BNR Vice Governor, after he was placed under pre-trial arrest in a corruption case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.