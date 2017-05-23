Parliament appoints Eugen Nicolaescu ...

Parliament appoints Eugen Nicolaescu as BNR Vice Governor, Daniel Barbu as AEP President

Nine O'Clock

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a plenary meeting voting decided to appoint Liberal Eugen Nicolaescu as National Bank of Romania Vice Governor and member in the BNR Board. Eugen Nicolaescu, a National Liberal Party representing Bucharest, will take over the position of Bogdan Olteanu who resigned as BNR Vice Governor, after he was placed under pre-trial arrest in a corruption case.

1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
Romanian President warns about declining birth ...
UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber
La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
The Romania Playbook
Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
Chicago, IL

