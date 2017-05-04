OWNZONES Media Network To Launch App ...

OWNZONES Media Network To Launch App Offering Largest Lineup Of Romanian Content

OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio, available today, will feature an extensive and diverse array of Romanian entertainment, news, music and publications, as well as live sporting events. Today's announcement was made jointly by OWNZONES CEO of For all Romanians living outside the country, the new OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio app will give consumers the ability to live stream more than 22 local TV channels, catching them up with local events, news and sports in , Sibiu and Timisoara, among other cities in the country.

