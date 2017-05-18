Over 300,000 Romanians had their phon...

Over 300,000 Romanians had their phones wiretapped in five years

Some 300,000 Romanians had their phones wiretapped between 2010 and September 2015, according to lawyer Radu Chirita, a professor at the Law School of Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca. The lawyer made the estimation after requesting and collecting data from all the courts in the country on phone wiretap requests in this period.

