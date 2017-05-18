Over 300,000 Romanians had their phones wiretapped in five years

Some 300,000 Romanians had their phones wiretapped between 2010 and September 2015, according to lawyer Radu Chirita, a professor at the Law School of Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca. The lawyer made the estimation after requesting and collecting data from all the courts in the country on phone wiretap requests in this period.

