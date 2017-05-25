Orbis group opens Mercure hotel in Sighisoara
The five-star Binderbubi hotel in Sighisoara will be transformed into Mercure hotel in the second half of this year. This is the third Mercure hotel that the Orbis group will open in Romania, after the one in Bucharest and the one in Brasov that will be inaugurated this year too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC