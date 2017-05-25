Orbis group opens Mercure hotel in Si...

Orbis group opens Mercure hotel in Sighisoara

Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The five-star Binderbubi hotel in Sighisoara will be transformed into Mercure hotel in the second half of this year. This is the third Mercure hotel that the Orbis group will open in Romania, after the one in Bucharest and the one in Brasov that will be inaugurated this year too.

Chicago, IL

