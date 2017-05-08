One of the biggest energy traders in ...

One of the biggest energy traders in Romania files for insolvency

Romania-Insider.com

The company asked for protection against creditors after having lost a lawsuit against the power producer Hidroelectrica in January, reports local Profit.ro. Energy Holding asked Hidroelectrica for EUR 250 million damages after the power producer canceled its contracts with energy traders in 2012, after going into insolvency.

Chicago, IL

