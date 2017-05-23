One of Romania's oldest mines will be...

One of Romania's oldest mines will become a museum

A mining museum will open in Anina, in Western Romania's Caras - Severin county, on the site of the coal mine that closed more than 10 years ago, Adevarul reported. It will encompass all the buildings currently part of the Anina mine's Well 1, most of them with class A monument status.

