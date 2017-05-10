Nuclearelectrica posts 84 million lei...

Nuclearelectrica posts 84 million lei in Q1 2017 net profit, up 25.7pct y-o-y

Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has posted 84 million lei in Q1 2017 net profit, up 25.7 percent y-o-y, according to the company's Q1 2017 financial results submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange . The earning before interest and tax advanced 41.5 percent, while the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization advanced 18.1 percent, both y-o-y.

Chicago, IL

