Nicusor Dan, reelected as USR President at the Congress held in...

Nicusor Dan on Saturday was reelected to a new term in office as national leader of the opposition Save Romania Union by the vote of 173 delegates having attended a USR Congress convention in Cluj-Napoca. The Cluj MP Emanuel Ungureanu was the second in the competition for the President position, obtaining 61 votes.

