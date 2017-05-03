New Constitutional Court talks on law...

New Constitutional Court talks on law banning convicts from Romanian Govt.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The Constitutional Court in Romania will resume talks today on a law from 2001, which prohibits convicted people to become members of the Government. It is the fifth time when the Court meets to discuss the law, after having postponed a decision for four times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC