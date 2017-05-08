National History Museum in Bucharest ...

National History Museum in Bucharest offers free entrance on its anniversary

The National Museum of Romanian History can be visited free of charge until May 14 as part of a series of activities marking the institution's 45 Established in 1970 and opened in 1972, the MNIR is known for hosting pieces such as the Dacian treasures, reproductions of fragments of Trajan's Column, or the crowns of Romanian kings Carol I and Ferdinand I, among others. Overall, its collection encompasses more than 3,000 pieces, belonging to various civilizations that have inhabited Romania's territory, going back in time to the Neolithic age.



