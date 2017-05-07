Medieval Romania, Little Tokyo (LA), Filipino Books, More: Sunday Buzz, May 7, 2017
Romania Insider: Romanian medieval documents compiled in digital database . "Over 55,000 medieval documents from Romania have been digitized and compiled in the first such database in the country, Digi24.ro reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ResearchBuzz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC