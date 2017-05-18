Media reports: Donald Trump Jr. goes ...

Media reports: Donald Trump Jr. goes hunting, sightseeing in Romania

18 hrs ago

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest child of US president Donald Trump, has reportedly gone hunting and sightseeing while in Romania for an unofficial visit. He was hunting deer and boars in Alba county, in central Romania, in an area close to the Jidvei and Cetatea de BaltAf localities, News.ro reported.

