McDonald's Romania owner buys office building with EUR 30 mln
Real estate company Hili Properties, part of the same group which owns the McDonald's Romania restaurants, recently bought the ART Business Center office building in Bucharest, with over EUR 30 million, it has announced. Hili Properties and Premier Restaurants Romania, the McDonald's owner locally, are part of Malta-based Hili Ventures.
