McDonald's Romania owner buys office ...

McDonald's Romania owner buys office building with EUR 30 mln

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Real estate company Hili Properties, part of the same group which owns the McDonald's Romania restaurants, recently bought the ART Business Center office building in Bucharest, with over EUR 30 million, it has announced. Hili Properties and Premier Restaurants Romania, the McDonald's owner locally, are part of Malta-based Hili Ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC