Man jailed for three years for his ro...

Man jailed for three years for his role in gang that trafficked vulnerable teenagers for prostitu...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

A BASILDON man was jailed for nearly three years for his role in a gang that trafficked vulnerable women and teenage girls into the UK for prostitution. George Maracineanu, 47, of Gordon Road, Basildon , was part of a Romanian organised crime group that exploited women in his native country and threatened to harm them and their families if they did not cooperate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) Sun Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) Sun Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC