Man jailed for three years for his role in gang that trafficked vulnerable teenagers for prostitu...
A BASILDON man was jailed for nearly three years for his role in a gang that trafficked vulnerable women and teenage girls into the UK for prostitution. George Maracineanu, 47, of Gordon Road, Basildon , was part of a Romanian organised crime group that exploited women in his native country and threatened to harm them and their families if they did not cooperate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
