Kosher True BloodJewish vampire series turns tables on ancient blood libel.

ANASTASIA FEIN, Tzion Baruch and Amos Tamam get mixed up in the dark world of 'Juda.' . Why has there never been a Jewish vampire? This is the question Israeli actor and comedian Tzion Baruch is seeking to answer in his intense, bizarre and unquestionably unique new TV show "Juda."

Chicago, IL

