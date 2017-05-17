KINOdiseea is back

After bringing the most latest, beloved and appreciated films for children to the audience in the last eight years, films that have been awarded at international festivals and acclaimed by the most critics who rarely come to the Romanian cinemas, KINOdiseea, one of the largest film festivals for the young audience in Central and South-Eastern Europe, returns for the first time this year with an intermediate edition during the a z Scoala Altfel" series of events. The festival will is held from 15 to 21 May, both in Bucharest, at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema and at the Hollywood Multiplex, as well as in Arad, at Cinema Arta, Cluj, at Dacia Cinema and in Pitesti, at Cinema Trivale.

