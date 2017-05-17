Justice Minister, Spain ambassador di...

Justice Minister, Spain ambassador discuss financing solutions for penitentiary system

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and the Ambassador of Spain in Bucharest, Ramiro Fernandez Bachiller met on Tuesday and discussed Romania's preparation for taking over the presidency of the EU Council and the financing solutions for the penitentiary system, reads a press release of the Justice Ministry, sent on Wednesday. "During the meeting, special attention was paid to Romania's preparation of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Spanish side presenting its 2010 experience, which could be capitalized by launching a technical dialogue on the model chosen by Spain and the registered results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC