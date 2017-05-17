Justice Minister, Spain ambassador discuss financing solutions for penitentiary system

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and the Ambassador of Spain in Bucharest, Ramiro Fernandez Bachiller met on Tuesday and discussed Romania's preparation for taking over the presidency of the EU Council and the financing solutions for the penitentiary system, reads a press release of the Justice Ministry, sent on Wednesday. "During the meeting, special attention was paid to Romania's preparation of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Spanish side presenting its 2010 experience, which could be capitalized by launching a technical dialogue on the model chosen by Spain and the registered results.

